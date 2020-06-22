Head-on collision leads to impaired driving charge against Thunder Bay, Ont., man

A 25-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after a head-on collision on Dawson Road, police said.

Police said the crash occurred near Dog Lake Road at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Responding officers learned a minivan with five occupants collided with an SUV, which was driven by a lone male.

Both vehicles suffered "significant" front-end damage, police said.

Investigation revealed the eastbound SUV crossed the centre line and collided head-on with the westbound minivan.

During the investigation, an officer detected signs of impairment from the driver of the SUV. A roadside breath test confirmed alcohol was a likely factor in the decision, and blood samples were provided by the accused for further analysis.

All five occupants of the minivan were injured, and the minivan's driver is being treated in Winnipeg for what police said were "possible life-threatening injuries."

The accused faces three charges of impaired driving causing bodily harm, and three charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The investigation continues.