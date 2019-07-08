Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay woman charged after car collides with street light
Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay woman charged after car collides with street light

A 23-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged after a vehicle struck a street light early Monday morning, police said.

23-year-old arrested for impaired driving

A 23-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges after a car collided with a light pole on the city's south side early Monday, police said. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Police were called to the single-vehicle collision, in the area of Arthur and Brodie streets, just after midnight.

Responding officers found a sedan that had collided with a light pole. The car sustained heavy damage in the collision; police said there was some damage to the pole, as well.

The driver was sitting outside of the vehicle, and was assessed by paramedics before being released to police.

A breath analysis determined the driver had a blood alcohol concentration of .153, and she was charged with impaired driving.

She was released from custody, and is due in court on August 20.

