Impaired driving continues to be a problem in Thunder Bay, with 90 people being charged in the first half of 2018, police said.

"It's discouraging to see that there doesn't seem to be any sort of change in the public's behaviour," Thunder Bay police Const. Mark Cattani said Sunday. "There's always going to be that residual percentage of the population that either doesn't care or makes that one-off mistake that they pay the consequences for."

"But when you see that these numbers, over the past four, five, six years, are well above what we were used to prior, that says there's more of a societal problem that needs to be addressed."

The 90 impaired driving charges came between January 1 and July 14, 2018.

According to police:

77 per cent of people charged were male

The average age of the person charged is 37 (the youngest was 16, and the oldest was 77)

The highest blood alcohol concentration recorded was 397 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood; the lowest was 46mg/100 mL

Four individuals have been charged for operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs

July has been the busiest month, with 18 charges so far; March was the slowest, with 10 charges

13 people were charged for driving impaired between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m

More than half of the charges were laid on a weekend

Also of note, Cattani said, is the fact that at least one person has been charged every hour of the day.

"Typically, we think of impaired driving as being something that happens on a Friday night after the bars close," he said. "And certainly, while that does represent the highest proportion of our impaired charges, it's concerning to know that at seven in the morning, while there's rush hour traffic on your way to work, that there are impaired drivers out there."

Cattani said most of the charges are simply the result of people making a poor choice.

"Certainly we're going to have people who are dealing with substance abuse problems, or have a disregard for the law," he said. "I'd say the majority have made a poor choice."

"They just didn't plan to get home safely."