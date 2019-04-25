Police charge alleged drunk driver for nearly striking crossing guard, children near Thunder Bay school

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 43-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving, after allegedly almost striking a crossing guard and a group of children at an elementary school on the city's north side on Wednesday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to Vance Chapman Elementary School just after 9 a.m. on April 24 after reports of a suspected impaired driver.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, the man was driving a Jeep and travelling westbound on Huron Avenue between Otto Street and Shuniah Street, when he allegedly nearly collided with a vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

He continued travelling westbound on Huron Avenue, police said, passing in front of Vance Chapman school, where a vehicle was stopped for a crossing guard bringing children across the roadway.

Police said the driver of the Jeep then entered the bicycle lane to pass the stopped vehicle on its right-hand side, nearly striking the crossing guard and children.

The driver then came to a stop on the corner of Huron Avenue and Hudson Avenue, police said, as his Jeep was leaking fluids and his front passenger side tire and rim were heavily damaged.

Police said they found the 43-year-old suspect outside of his vehicle surveying the damage.

The male suspect allegedly had a blood alcohol concentration that was nearly double the legal limit.

He was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and two impaired driving-related offences.

Police said he was released on a promise to appear in court; he is scheduled to be back in court on June 4.