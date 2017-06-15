Erratic driving leads to impaired charge for Thunder Bay woman

A 31-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged after police saw her driving erratically on the city's south side early Tuesday.

Police said officers saw a motorist driving erratically on Simpson Street at about 7:30 a.m. They pulled the vehicle over, and while speaking to the female driver, noticed signs she was likely impaired by drugs.

She was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where further screening confirmed her impairment.

The woman was charged with impaired driving, and released from custody pending a future court appearance.