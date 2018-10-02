The Thunder Bay Police Service is training more officers as it prepares for an increased workload due to changes in the country's impaired driving laws.

Cannabis becomes legal in Canada on Oct. 17, and about two months later, a national overhaul of impaired driving laws will come into effect.

"Currently, we have two laws, essentially," said Thunder Bay police traffic unit Const. Mark Cattani. "We have impaired operation, whether it be by alcohol or drug, and then we have the over 80, so that's your specific blood alcohol concentration."

"Come December 18, not only are we going to have those two laws, with some minor changes to [them], we're going to have new laws, including blood drug concentrations."

The new laws, Cattani said, include blood level limits for 10 drugs.

"Eight of those drugs, like cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, you can't have any in your system," he said. "You test positive in your blood for any presence of those drugs, it's a criminal offence in and of itself."

Training more officers

"Where it gets really messy is when you start dealing with THC, the active ingredient in cannabis," Cattani said. "Depending on what level you have in your blood at the time of testing, there are different levels of criminal charges that can be laid."

And police are the ones who have to make that determination. So, to that end, Thunder Bay police are training more officers to be able to conduct roadside sobriety tests.

Also being trained are more drug recognition officers, Cattani said, who come into the process after a driver fails a roadside sobriety test, and they've been brought back to the police station.

Long process

"Their job is to not only determine if the person's impaired or not, but then try to ascertain what category of drug or drugs that person is under the influence of," he said.

The whole process, Cattani said, can take two to three hours, not including the paperwork that needs to be done after the fact. And police expect the workload to rise with the new laws.

"The impaired numbers just keep on rising," Cattani said.

As of Monday morning, Thunder Bay police had charged 128 people with impaired driving so far this year.