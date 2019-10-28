A Thunder Bay man has been charged with impaired driving following what police said were two "significant" collisions involving multiple vehicles on Wednesday.

Police said the first crash occurred near the intersection of Junot Avenue and Red River Road just after 3 p.m.

Investigation revealed a black sedan had struck five other vehicles, which were stopped at the red light.

The sedan then drove over a snowbank and left the scene, travelling westbound on Red River Road.

Shortly after arriving at the scene of the first collision, police learned of a second one that had just occurred near the intersection of Dawson Road and Strand Avenue involving the same black sedan.

The driver had exited the car and began walking away from the scene.

Witnesses provided a description of the driver to police, and he was located and arrested a short distance away.

Further evaluation revealed the man was impaired by alcohol at the time of the collision.

Two of the vehicles struck by the sedan were heavily damaged, and three people were treated for injuries.

A 31-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, and two counts of failure to stop after an accident.

He was released from custody pending a future court appearance.