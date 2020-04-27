Two Thunder Bay residents facing impaired driving charges

The Thunder Bay Police Service says two people are facing impaired driving charges after separate incidents on Wednesday.

Police arrested the first driver at around 1:40 a.m. in the zero-to-100 block of Clarkson Avenue after an officer spotted him driving erratically, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

The officer noticed signs of impairment during the subsequent traffic stop and asked the driver to conduct a Standardized Field Sobriety Test (SFST), police said, the results of which led to the driver's arrest on suspicion of driving while impaired by drug.

The driver was transported to police headquarters, where he refused to provide a blood sample.

The 37-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand and operation while impaired by drugs.

The second incident occurred in the parking lot of the Northwood Mall at 1:19 p.m., police said.

A concerned citizen noticed a driver who appeared to be impaired driving in reverse while hanging outside of their door.

Officers located the driver on Edward near James Street.

When officers approached the motorist, they observed multiple signs of drug impairment, police said.

He was arrested without further incident and transported to police headquarters for further evaluation by a drug recognition expert.

The 40-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges of impaired and dangerous driving.