Thunder Bay police nab 8 impaired drivers in less than a week

Thunder Bay police charged eight people with impaired driving offences in less than a week, since of their latest effort to crack down.

The Thunder Bay Police Service on Monday provided their first weekly update of impaired driving, which covers the period from Dec. 2 through to Monday.

Last week, police announced a new policy for the holiday season where those charged with driving while impaired by drugs or alcohol, with a higher than legally allowed blood-alcohol content, as well as those who refuse to submit a breath or blood sample, would be publicly named where allowed.

Charges were laid against two people in their 20s, one in their 30s, four in their 40s and one in their 80s. Six of the individuals reside in Thunder Bay, with one in Kakabeka Falls and another from Winnipeg.

The latest arrests bring the 2020 year-to-date total to 259, already surpassing the record-high of 204 in 2019.