Thunder Bay, Ont., police charge impaired driver who fell asleep in his vehicle

A 40-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after falling asleep in his vehicle while impaired, and then attempting to flee police on foot.

Police were called to a Shell gas station in the 800 block of Red River Road just after 2:45 a.m. Monday with reports of a driver who had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Responding officers found the man asleep in a vehicle next to the gas pumps, and he became confused and showed "multiple signs of impairment by drug" when he was woken up, police said.

Further investigation revealed the man was in violation of a court-ordered curfew.

Police told the man he was being placed under arrest, and he fled on foot, heading eastbound on Red River Road until he lost his balance and fell.

He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.

The man was taken to police headquarters for further evaluation, and it was determined he was impaired by drug.

The accused has been charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, obstructing police, and failing to comply with a judicial release.

He appeared in court on Monday and was remanded into custody.