Thunder Bay police charge three impaired drivers in 26-hour span

Thunder Bay, Ont., police charged three people for driving while impaired by drug in a 26-hour span beginning on Sunday.

The first arrest came after patrolling officers saw a vehicle being driven by a suspected suspended driver in the area of Arthur Street and Marks Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police stopped the vehicle, and confirmed the 34-year-old male driver was driving with a suspended licence.

Police also noticed several signs of impairment, and a roadside sobriety test was conducted.

The results led police to believe the man was impaired by drug, and he was taken to police headquarters where it was confirmed he was impaired by cannabis.

The man was charged with impaired driving, and failing to comply with a judicial release.

The second incident occurred just after 4:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police were dispatched to the area of Clarkson Street and Red River Road with reports of two-vehicle collision.

Police learned a man driving a white SUV rear-ended another vehicle, and then fled.

Police located the vehicle a short time later in the driveway of a residence on Poplar Avenue.

The suspected driver was there, as well, and while speaking with him, police noticed signs of impairment and saw paraphernalia consisting with the use of crack cocaine.

The man was taken to police headquarters, where it was confirmed he was impaired by drug.

The 36-year-old was charged with impaired driving.

The third incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Monday, when police saw a vehicle previously reported as missing being driven in the 100 block of Blucher Avenue.

A traffic stop was conducted, and police noticed signs of impairment in the 21-year-old driver, as well as items used to consume crack cocaine.

A roadside sobriety test was conducted, leading officers to believe the woman was impaired.

She was taken to police headquarters, where she was confirmed to be impaired by drug.

The accused was charged with driving while impaired.