Woman arrested after driving on Thunder Bay sidewalk while impaired: police

A 65-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges after being seen driving on a south-side sidewalk while impaired.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Brodie Street South at about 9:30 a.m. Monday with reports of a suspected impaired motorist driving on the sidewalk.

Responding officers found the motorist in the driver's set of a sedan that was parked along the curb on the west side of the street.

Officers saw signs of impairment as they approached the driver and also found the driver was in possession of cocaine, and items consistent with crack cocaine use.

The accused was taken to police headquarters, where further evaluation confirmed she was impaired by drug.

She's been charged with possession of cocaine and driving while impaired by drug.

The accused has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.