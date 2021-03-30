Thunder Bay man charged with impaired driving after truck gets caught on utility pole guidewire in city park

A 56-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing impaired driving charges after his truck got caught on a utility pole guidewire while it was being driven through a north-side park on Monday.

Police were dispatched just before 2 p.m., after learning that a black pickup truck had been seen being driven on a pathway through Carrick Park.

Police said the motorist attempted to drive under a guidewire stabilizing a utility pole, but the truck's fender became stuck on the wire. The motorist drove in circles several times before the truck was freed, police said.

The motorist then left the area, but police located and stopped the vehicle on Pine Street a short time later.

The truck nearly collided with the cruiser during the traffic stop, police said.

When police approached the driver, they noticed signs of impairment, and saw an open bottle of alcohol in a cup holder.

The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters, and further analysis revealed the driver's blood alcohol level was more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit.

The driver was charged with impaired driving, and dangerous driving.

He was released from custody pending a future court appearance.