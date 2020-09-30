Thunder Bay man charged for driving stolen minivan while impaired

A 21-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after being caught driving a stolen vehicle while impaired.

Police said the arrest came Tuesday afternoon, when an off-duty officer in the area of Fort William Road and Northern Avenue saw a vehicle that had fled from police during an attempted traffic stop the day before.

The officer contacted his on-duty counterparts and informed them of the vehicle's location, and also that it was being driven erratically.

Police were dispatched to the area and located the vehicle at about 3:25 p.m. The minivan was found to have been reported stolen, and the suspect was a suspended driver, police said.

Officers also noted signs of impairment.

The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where further evaluation revealed the accused was impaired by drug.

He's been charged with fleeing police, impaired driving, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, six counts of breach of probation, and two counts of failing to comply with a judicial release.

The accused appeared in court Wednesday and was remanded into custody. He's next due in court on Oct. 2.