Barrie, Ont., man arrested after impaired driving collision in Thunder Bay

Thunder Bay police have charged a 20-year-old man from Barrie, Ont., after a motor vehicle collision on Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the corner of Donald Street East and Norah Street South at about 2:10 pm. due to the collision.

Police said a red sedan being driven northbound on Norah Street ran the stop sign at Donald Street, and collided with another vehicle that was heading westbound through the intersection.

While speaking with the driver of the sedan, police noticed signs of impairment, and the driver admitted to smoking cannabis recently.

Police evaluation confirmed the man was impaired by drug, and he was charged with impaired driving.