Thunder Bay man charged after driving while impaired, ignoring court-ordered curfew

A 49-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after being found driving while impaired and ignoring a court-ordered curfew.

Police said officers observed a vehicle drive through an amber light at the intersection of Miles and May streets just after 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police pulled the vehicle over near the intersection of May and Leith streets, and upon speaking to the driver, noticed multiple signs of impairment and drug-related paraphernalia.

Further investigation revealed the driver was under a court-ordered curfew, which prohibited him from being out of his home between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The driver was arrested and taken to police headquarters, and charged with driving while impaired by alcohol and drugs, and failing to comply with a judicial release.

The accused appeared in bail court Tuesday and was remanded into custody.