Thunder Bay man charged after two hit-and-runs while driving impaired, police say

A 38-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after allegedly striking two vehicles and fleeing both scenes while driving impaired, police said.

Police said officers were initially called to the area of Bruce Street at about 3 p.m. Monday, following reports of a hit and run that had just occurred on Beverly Street, near Winnipeg Avenue.

Dispatchers told officers the suspect vehicle was a blue pickup truck, which was being driven by a male. It had last been seen heading northbound on Fort William Road.

Officers located the vehicle on Fort William Road soon after, and pulled it over.

The driver, police said, showed signs of impairment, and he was taken to police headquarters where breath samples were taken.

The samples showed the male had more than four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Further investigation revealed the driver was involved in two hit and runs, police said.

The first occurred at a stop sign at Beverly Street and High Street, where the accused allegedly rear-ended another vehicle.

The accused then fled the scene, police said, and struck another vehicle while travelling eastbound on Beverly Street.

The man is facing impaired driving charges, and has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.