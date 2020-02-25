Speeding Thunder Bay driver turns out to be impaired, suspended, police say

A 42-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after being found driving while impaired, and possessing a suspended licence, Thunder Bay police said in a written release Tuesday.

A police officer travelling north on Cumberland Street in the northwestern Ontario city at about 10:30 a.m. Monday spotted a fast-moving vehicle travelling south.

According to the release, radar confirmed the vehicle was travelling 75 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone, and the officer conducted a traffic stop.

Police said the motorist told the officer he didn't have a licence, nor any documentation for the vehicle. The driver then told the officer his licence was suspended.

During the interaction, the officer noticed several signs the driver may be impaired by drugs.

Further investigation revealed the driver was on a suspended licence, and had outstanding warrants with Thunder Bay police.

The driver was arrested, and police said further evaluation at the Thunder Bay police station confirmed he was impaired by drugs.

The accused is facing charges of impaired driving, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, and breach of probation.

Police stated he has been released from custody pending a future court appearance.