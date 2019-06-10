Red Rock, Ont., man charged after passing out at the wheel of vehicle in Thunder Bay

A 28-year-old man from Red Rock, Ont., man is facing charges after being found passed out at the wheel of a vehicle in Thunder Bay on the weekend.

Police were dispatched to the corner of Central Avenue and Fort William Road in the northwestern Ontario city just before 10 p.m. Saturday following reports of two men passed out in a vehicle and possibly not breathing.

Officers at the scene found two unresponsive males inside a black pickup truck, the Thunder Bay Police Service stated in a written release Monday.

According to police, the vehicle's doors were locked, and the officer had to smash a window to gain entry.

The officer was then able to wake the driver, and through the course of the investigation it was determined the man was intoxicated, police stated.

He was arrested and subsequent breath tests showed his blood alcohol concentration was above the legal limit.

The accused faces impaired driving charges. He was released from custody, and is due back in court on June 25.