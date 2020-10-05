Thunder Bay police nab impaired driver with children in vehicle

A 33-year-old Thunder Bay woman, who had two young children in the backseat, faces impaired driving charges after being found nearly four times over the legal limit.

Thunder Bay police said a vehicle was seen driving at a high rate of speed in the area of Court Street North and River Street on Sunday morning. Officers noticed the driver waited for an extended amount of time at a green light before proceeding through the intersection.

Officers stopped the vehicle and allegedly observed multiple signs of impairment, as well as an open bottle of liquor in the vehicle. A police statement said the officers also noticed the children, who were not in car seats nor wearing seatbelts.

Police said the woman failed a roadside test and was taken to the police station for further evaluation.

The accused faces two impaired driving related charges, and was released from custody with a future court appearance date.