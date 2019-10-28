20-year-old Thunder Bay man charged with impaired driving after collisions with police cruiser

A 20-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing impaired driving charges after series of incidents on Thunder Bay's south side.

Police were initially called to a convenience store in the 1300 block of Arthur Street East just before 1:20 a.m. Friday with reports of intoxicated males fighting inside.

Responding officers saw the suspects leaving the store, and one of them entered a vehicle.

Police attempted to stop the man, but the vehicle was put into reverse and driven into a police cruiser twice.

The vehicle then drove across a sidewalk and attempted to leave the scene. The officer pulled up beside the motorist to attempt to force them to stop, and the vehicle again collided with the police cruiser.

The officer was able to then remove the driver from the vehicle. The man showed several signs of impairment, police said, and was taken to police headquarters where he was confirmed to be impaired by alcohol.

The accused has been charged with impaired driving, and dangerous driving.

He was been released from custody pending a future court appearance.