Off-duty Thunder Bay, Ont., police officer stops impaired driver approaching red light

A 33-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., is facing impaired driving charges after being stopped by an off-duty police officer.

Thunder Bay police said the incident occurred at about 6:50 a.m. Saturday.

The officer was driving their personal vehicle, and was approaching a green light at the corner of Balmoral Street and Oliver Road.

As the officer approached the intersection, they saw a brown truck sitting in a turning lane.

The officer observed the vehicle as it stayed there unmoving, for several light cycles, police said.

Concerned that the driver could be in medical distress, the officer approached the truck, which then turned and travelled westbound on Oliver Road at a low rate of speed, according to police.

The officer followed as the truck was driven erratically.

As the vehicle approached a red light at the intersection of Oliver Road and Highway 11/17, the officer, fearing for public safety, drove in front of the truck to block its path, police said.

Upon speaking to the driver, the officer noticed several signs of impairment.

The driver was placed under arrest, and the accused was then taken to police headquarters by on-duty officers where, police said, further evaluation confirmed he was impaired by alcohol.

The accused was charged with impaired driving, police said.