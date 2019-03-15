Thunder Bay woman charged after being spotted in driver's seat of vehicle while impaired, police say

A 48-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges after being found in the driver's seat of a vehicle while impaired this week, police said.

Officers were called to the Waterloo Street Tim Hortons just after 3:30 p.m. Monday after a passerby had seen two people who had difficulty walking enter a van parked there.

The passerby called police out of a concern that the individuals would attempt to drive the vehicle.

Responding officers spoke to the woman in the driver's seat, and noticed signs she was impaired. She was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where it was confirmed she was impaired by drugs.

The accused has been charged with operation while impaired by drugs. She was released from custody pending a future court appearance.