Impaired boater charged on Red Lake: OPP

A 57-year-old Red Lake man is due in court in August after being found consuming alcohol while operating a boat, OPP said.

Officers were conducting a marine patrol on Red Lake at about 4:40 p.m. Sunday when they stopped a vessel to ensure its compliance with the Small Vessel Regulations of the Canada Shipping Act.

Investigation determined the operator had been consuming alcohol.

The man was charged with one count of operation while impaired, and is due in court on August 27, police said.

OPP said officers will continue to patrol local waterways over the summer.