OPP seize $1.6M in illegal cigarettes near Dryden

Ontario Provincial Police have charged four people after seizing $1.6 million in illegal cigarettes near Dryden.

OPP said the charges came Sunday, as officers were conducting traffic enforcement duties on Highway 17, east of Dryden, and stopped two vehicles, which were found to be carrying 386 cases of illegal cigarettes between them.

Three adults from Winnipeg and one from Brampton are each facing a charge of trafficking in contraband tobacco, OPP stated in a written release Monday.

All have been released from custody, and are due in court in Dryden in September.