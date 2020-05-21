Thunder Bay woman charged over allegedly running an illegal pot store

A 42-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges over allegedly running an illegal pot store in the city.

Police said officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a Georgina Bay residence.

The home appeared to have been used as an illegal store, selling cannabis products, including edibles.

A number of items were seized, and the home's occupant was taken into custody.

She's facing a number of charges under the Cannabis Act, including possession for the purpose of selling, unauthorized display of cannabis, unauthorized promotion of cannabis, and selling or distributing cannabis in a way appealing to young people.

Police said she was also charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for operating a business previously ordered to close.

The accused has been released from custody, and is due back in court in July.

Police say selling cannabis is a provincially-licensed, and strictly-regulated business, and anyone operating outside those regulations is in violation of the law.