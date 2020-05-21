Thunder Bay woman charged over allegedly running an illegal pot store
A 42-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges over allegedly running an illegal pot store in the city.
Police said officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a Georgina Bay residence.
The home appeared to have been used as an illegal store, selling cannabis products, including edibles.
A number of items were seized, and the home's occupant was taken into custody.
She's facing a number of charges under the Cannabis Act, including possession for the purpose of selling, unauthorized display of cannabis, unauthorized promotion of cannabis, and selling or distributing cannabis in a way appealing to young people.
Police said she was also charged under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act for operating a business previously ordered to close.
The accused has been released from custody, and is due back in court in July.
Police say selling cannabis is a provincially-licensed, and strictly-regulated business, and anyone operating outside those regulations is in violation of the law.