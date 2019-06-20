Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say four hunters have been fined a total of $16,000 and received a one-year licence suspension for various illegal hunting offences.

According to a written release on Thursday, conservation officers found that a moose was harvested on Oct. 23, 2018, west of Ear Falls,without a validation tag or any evidence left to verify the gender of the moose.

In addition, conservation officers said they were mislead through the investigation on several occasions and given false information.

"Illegal harvest is a contributing factor that puts the sustainability of Ontario's moose population at risk.

Misrepresenting, falsifying or failing to report your harvest can lead to over harvest," conservation officer Davis Viehbeck said. "The ministry wants to remind resource users that they must provide honest and accurate information regarding their activities and harvest."

All four hunters pleaded guilty in April at the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake, the release said.

Three of the men are from Ear Falls, the other is from Kenora.