New hockey tournament hopes to create safe space, lessons for youth

Hockey season is winding down across northern Ontario, but this weekend in Nipigon, there's a first of its kind tournament taking place.

About 70 kids are taking to the ice at the Nipigon Arena, about an hour east of Thunder Bay, this weekend for the first IH3 tournament.

The event is a three-on-three tournament that has been organized by April Thornton and Carly Gingras, two mental health workers with the North East Mental Wellness and Crisis Team.

The pair said they had been hosting sessions for a youth hockey drop-in group, but then came up with the idea of inviting other players for an event, which led to the creation of the tournament.

"I think as mental health workers we realize the importance of exercise and of teamwork. It was just the perfect fit. We had the drop-in hockey [sessions] and we had kids loving that," Gingras said.

The event started on Thursday with an opening ceremony, which was followed by a skills competition with challenges that included shooting accuracy, puck handling, and skating agility.

A shooting accuracy contest was one of the challenges in a skills competition for the IH3 hockey tournament at the Nipigon Arena. (Matt Vis/CBC)

The puck dropped for game action on Friday, continuing through the weekend with the finals scheduled for Sunday. The tournament has two divisions — Under-13 and Under-11 — with a total of seven teams competing.

"It's the smiles. It's the laughter. It's the kids having fun," Thornton said.

"We want to teach the players just about how to respect one another, how to compete and challenge each other in a really good way that supports each other. I think this is a great opportunity to get them out there, have fun, and finish off the year with this wonderful event."

The organizers said they used the Seven Grandfather Teachings to create the rules and guidelines for the event.

The cancellation of other usual annual events for Indigenous youth, including the Little NHL, made them want to help fill that void.

"When we create safe spaces, that's when we see players grow and develop and establish wonderful relationships with their peers and coaching staffs," Gingras said. "That translates to them developing and growing as a player which builds confidence and self-esteem."

Marlo Beaucage, the parent of a participant, said she values the camaraderie that sports provide.

"Just to be able to see the children work together, play together, why would we not end a beautiful hockey season after such a long time in COVID just coming together in sport," she said.