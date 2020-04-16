Man, 48, from Ignace, Ont., charged with manslaughter in death of Nathaniel Lacroix of Burlington

A 48-year-old man from Ignace has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of Nathaniel Lacroix on Dec. 6, 2019 in the small northwestern Ontario town.

The charges stem from the ongoing investigation into the death of the 37-year-old from Burlington, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stated in a written release Wednesday.

Alfred Wanzuk had already been charged with opioid trafficking in relation to the case.

He was rearrested April 15 and charged with manslaughter, police said.

Wanzuk is scheduled to appear in court June 3 to answer all outstanding charges.

OPP said the investigation into Lacroix's death is ongoing.