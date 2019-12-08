OPP investigate sudden death in Ignace

Ignace OPP are investigating a sudden death that occurred in the northwestern Ontario town on Saturday.

OPP said officers were called to a location on West Street in Ignace at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday about the death.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Nathaniel Lacroix of Burlington, Ont.

No further details have been provided, but according to the OPP, there are no concerns for public safety.

Ignace OPP are investigating, along with the OPP's Community Street Crime Unit, North West Region Forensic Identification Unit, and North West Region Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

