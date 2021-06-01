Ignace to define 'willingness' when it comes to nuclear waste repository

One of the largest and most controversial decisions in Ignace, Ont., will take place in the next year and a half, but first the community must figure out some key definitions.

The community of about 1,200 people is 250 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, and one of two that could host a nuclear waste repository. The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has narrowed down its search to Ignace and South Bruce in southern Ontario.

The process to determine if Ignace is a suitable site for the waste started in 2009, but by late 2022, the community will have to decide if it actually wants the facility or not.

"How do we demonstrate that? What does that mean and what are the components of that willingness? How do we make sure that everyone in the community gets the chance to voice their opinion?," said Ignace Mayor Penny Lucas.

Lucas said the township hired a consultant to determine what the "willingness" should look like. The third party is working with the Ignace Nuclear Liaison Committee, which was created more than a decade ago by town council.

"There's no commitment, except to keep moving forward," Lucas said, noting the community could opt out of the process at any time.

She said if the community is not willing, the NWMO will no longer consider Ignace to be a potential site.

Lucas said the liaison committee — she retired from it as the project co-ordinator — will also play a role in determining willingness.

"We already know who the yeses are, we already know who the nos are, or most of them, so what we're looking for is people in the middle to try and help them gain an understanding of what the project is all about, so when it comes time to making a decision, they can make an informed decision."

Lucas said she feels the project is good for Ignace and northwestern Ontario, adding she has worked on the file for nearly a decade. She said the employment stemming from the repository's construction and operations would provide long-term jobs.

"We're always looking for some way to increase our stability in the region. And, I think this is the kind of project that would definitely benefit Ignace, but also benefit northwestern Ontario."