It's like one stop shopping when it comes to health care in Ignace. The Mary Berglund Community Health Centre in Ignace is the only place to receive emergency, primary, or mental health care in the small northwestern Ontario Town. But it's also where you'll find the community's food bank, and the nurses even make house calls. Heidi West is the Executive Director of the Mary Berglund Community Health Centre in Ignace. She She spoke with the CBC's Jeff Walters. 7:36

When most people think of a health centre, a waiting room full of people dealing with various illnesses may come to mind.

At the Mary Berglund Community Health Centre in Ignace, Ont., the community clinic is the only place to receive healthcare in the community of 1,200. It, however, does much more.

It's also a testament to the person after which the clinic is named. Mary Berglund was the first nurse in the then-railway town between Thunder Bay and Dryden.

"Back in the 30s and 40s, [she] used to provide a lot of physician-type services: suturing, any type of sickness, people would go to Mary's home, who lived along the railroad, and the bathroom was actually the doctor's office," said Heidi West, the executive director of the Mary Berglund Community Health Centre.

Mary Berglund was the first nurse in Ignace, Ont. The health centre in the town that now bears her name has a display honouring her. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Berglund was the first nurse named as an honourary member of the Ontario Medical Association, as she was the main primary care provider in Ignace, up until the 1970s.

West said the centre is not just for health care; it also operates a food bank, a used clothing exchange program and even hot lunches for kids at the local school.

"In small communities, we tend to work very well together," she said. "We have partnerships with our local school, our local EMS, our OPP, our churches — we provide hot lunch programs with our churches."

"Without the type of partnerships we have and that consistent volunteer base, a lot of what we do would not be possible."

The centre used to provide X-rays, casting and chiropractic services, said West, but as the needs of the community change, so do the offerings from the centre.

Aside from providing trauma care and other health services, the community health centre also operates a food bank, a used clothing exchange program and even hot lunches for kids at the local school. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

One thing that remains the same however, is how staff still do house calls — largely a rarity in modern medical care.

"If they can't get to us, we get to them," West said. "It's a daily occurrence here at the health centre, it's become a norm for us."

"It's just part of the everyday things that we do."

"Quite often in our community our registered nurses will be called on the evenings and on the weekends, beyond their normal work hours, and they never turn anybody away," she continued. "They go to their home, they look after their needs, and book them for another appointment during the week."

"It dates back to when Mary Berglund was here, as the nurse, the founder of the health centre really, that is what she did. She was available 24 hours a day, seven days a week."