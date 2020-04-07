Ignace man charged with impaired driving
A 30-year-old Ignace man is facing impaired driving charges after an incident in the northern Ontario town.
Police called after vehicle spotted driving erratically
OPP received a complaint at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday about an erratic driver in the Township of Ignace.
Investigation led police to charge the accused with impaired driving.
The man's vehicle was impounded, and the accused is due to appear in court on August 8.