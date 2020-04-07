Skip to Main Content
Ignace man charged with impaired driving
Thunder Bay

A 30-year-old Ignace man is facing impaired driving charges after an incident in the northern Ontario town.

Police called after vehicle spotted driving erratically

An Ignace man is facing impaired driving charges after police were called about a vehicle driving erratically on Thursday night.

OPP received a complaint at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday about an erratic driver in the Township of Ignace.

Investigation led police to charge the accused with impaired driving.

The man's vehicle was impounded, and the accused is due to appear in court on August 8.

