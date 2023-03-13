Gavin Berube has turned a Christmas present into Nordic skiing success.

The 15-year-old from Ignace, Ont., received a pair of skate skis for Christmas. Now, a few months later, he's already earned a provincial championship.

"I've seen my neighbours ski around the lake quite a bit, and it looked pretty fun," Berube said.

So, Berube asked for a pair of skate skis for Christmas. He got his wish courtesy of his parents, and hit the snow with a neighbour teaching him some basic skills.

Berube isn't a stranger to high school sports, as he'd competed in cross-country running. In fact, the school's athletic director and guidance counsellor, Johann Prager, said Berube is a "natural athlete."

"We were down in the Toronto area for cross-country running," Prager said. "We had some long delays."

"So we kind of got to talking, and he's like, 'yeah, I want some skis for Christmas and I want to do cross-country skiing.' And I was like, 'well, if you like cross-country skiing, you'd love skate skiing, so I'd look into that.'"

Johann Prager, Ignace High School athletic director, says Gavin Berube, pictured, is a "natural athlete." (Gavin Berube/Provided)

Prager was in contact with Berube's parents, and the neighbour that was helping with training, and they decided to enter him in senior races at a high school meet in Dryden.

"He ended up winning the meet," Prager said. "Then he ended up competing some more, and we knew we wanted him to compete at the junior level to have the best possible chance."

Berube then raced in Kenora, where he earned a spot in the Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSSA) Nordic skiing championships, which were held in Lakefield, Ont., in February.

There, he placed first in the high school junior boys division, with a time of just over 16:51, about 48 seconds ahead of the racer who finished second. Berube also finished 10th in the 20 kilometre race at this year's Sleeping Giant Loppet in Thunder Bay.

Berube said he was surprised by his results, and he's going to continue his training.

"There's lots of potential and some refining to do for the for the next stages," his coach, Prager said. "Looking at the times for the seniors, he's got some learning to do, obviously being very fresh to the sport."

In addition, Prager said, Berube's success is building interest in Nordic skiing among other students at the school; the sport, however, hasn't previously been offered there.

"I think it was back in maybe the 80s we had a track and field program going," Prager said. "We actually have the old remnants of a track and field oval in our in our school yard."

"Myself and another teacher have been talking about how we can maybe dig it up and kind of spruce it up to to utilize it," he said. "He's kind of sparking things in cross-country running, and cross-country skiing."

However, expenses are an issue.

"It costs a lot of money to send a bus anywhere, and we don't really have enough people in our community to have regional events kind of like Thunder Bay does," Prager said. "We always have to travel, and the expenses when it comes to traveling are really large, and so the budget's not always there."

Fundraising is already taking place for next season, however, Prager said, and he believes Berube does have a future in sports after he graduates from high school.

"He's taken to the sports immensely," Prager said of Berube. "He's doing his own research. He's skiing, I'd say, almost every night or every day, so he's he's definitely embraced it and he loves it."

"He's he's got his whole family involved," he said. "He's fully committed and we're just going to try and keep as many doors open for him as possible."