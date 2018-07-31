OPP investigating fatal crash near Ignace, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed a 55-year-old Aylmer, Ont., man on Monday.

Police said the crash occurred at about 8:15 p.m. on Highway 17 in Ilsley Township, about 30 kilometres west of Ignace.

A westbound tractor-trailer left the highway, rolled over and ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle, James Duchene, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

OPP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Highway 17 was closed for approximately seven hours, police said in a written release.

It was reopened early Tuesday morning.