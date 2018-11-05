One of the smallest newspapers in Canada, has published its final regular edition.

The Ignace Driftwood put out its final paper on October 31, 2018. The paper has been operating since Christmas of 1978.

Dennis and Jackie Smyk were the paper's publishers, editors, sales people and reporters. Dennis' failing health is the reason he decided to stop putting together the weekly paper.

Dennis said he's had cancer now for a few years, and has been getting extremely tired over the past couple of weeks.

"Once in a while I get lucky and I hit that window where I can work for an hour or two. But, I know I can't keep up, so I just said, 'no, that's enough.'"

Dennis and Jackie Smyk, the publishers of the Ignace Driftwood, decided to cease publication of the paper as of October 31, 2018. The paper had been published since 1978. (Jackie Smyk/Facebook) "And, I worry about it. I go to bed at night thinking, 'what happens if I don't wake up, the paper doesn't get done?' No, I just thought now's the time."

Smyk said he's published more than 2,000 editions since starting in 1978. This Christmas would have marked 40 years of continuous publishing.

He said the first version of the paper was created in 1970, when he was a teacher at Ignace School. He said students put out a few editions of a newsletter, but interest faded quickly. He decided, along with Jackie, the community needed some type of news outlet in 1978.

"We have a special one sitting to be filled, and it's the obituary, and it's a bunch of other odds and ends that will come together. And, that will go out to all of our subscribers, as usual. That'll be the final one."

"Ninety per cent done. I hate to say it, but it's waiting for me now."

Smyk said he's been honoured by the community for his commitment to publishing information, but also preserving, in print, the history of Ignace.

"Last November I was given a few weeks to live. I was told to prepare for end of life. I suppose the most interesting thing in all this, is had I not been here for the last ten or eleven months, all of the things I would have missed," he said.

Smyk has been most recently honoured by the Rotary Club of Dryden, along with being designated the first "Mr. Ignace" at a ceremony earlier this year.

The final editorial page of the Ignace Driftwood. It reads, 'I'm going to use my final Editorial space to simply say, 'Thank You' to Jackie for being by my side for all these years - for family, life's ups and downs and for this newspaper.' The page was published on October 31, 2018. (Jeff Walters/CBC) The Township of Ignace also re-named the museum, now known as the Dennis Smyk Heritage Centre.

"Maybe it's meant to be to hang around for a few more months."

"So many things have happened to us. I got to spend Christmas with family, spend another summer with family and friends, even silly things, like Jackie and I put out a forest fire this summer. Had we not been there, it would have spread. Serendipity? Did we have to be there for it? I don't know."

Smyk said with a circulation of about 400 each week, Driftwood is one of the smallest community papers in Canada.

One thing that has changed over the years, Smyk said, is the technology used to put the weekly edition together. He said what started on a typewriter and a Gestetner Duplicator is now done on a laptop, from virtually anywhere.

Smyk said he put together four or five editions of Driftwood over the past year from his hospital bed in Thunder Bay. He said technology has changed how news is created, delivered and consumed. He believes the Ignace community will still be informed, but it will be though online sources like the township website or social media, rather than an old-fashioned paper.

Smyk said there was interest from a few prospective buyers for the paper, but nothing materialized. He said the income from the paper wouldn't be able to take the place of somebody's full time job.

He said it takes probably two full days a week to publish the Driftwood.

Smyk said in recent years, the help of the community put the paper together, as people would send in photos and articles of community events, meaning he didn't have to show at every single gathering in the town of 1,000.

Dennis and Jackie thank their loyal subscribers for all their support, as well as the phone calls and messages since the last edition was sent out. They are both proud for keeping the community informed, as well as being a part of the community over the past four decades.

"Over the years we've come close to missing the paper, but we've always managed."