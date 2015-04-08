Icebreaking set to start in Thunder Bay this week after short delay

The Canadian Coast Guard ship the Samuel Risley is set to leave Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Monday and will be en route to Thunder Bay to begin icebreaking operations in the northwestern Ontario city's port as early as March 24, 2020.

Icebreaking operations were set to begin last week with a United States Coast Guard cutter but were delayed due to changing restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This has been an exceptional year when we're dealing with partnerships with the U.S. and the Canadain icebreaking; there have been certain restrictions placed on each country," said Guy Jarvis, director of engineering and harbour master at the Port of Thunder Bay.

Employee safety put first

Jarvis said that employee safety is being put first and that each country will continue icebreaking operations using their own resources.

"The lake fleet has taken very extreme precautions to make sure all their employees are healthy, and the terminal managers at all the grain elevators are following public health advice to keep our employees safe and keep sailors safe," he said.

The icebreaking operation is expected to last over one week, according to Jarvis, and residents are being reminded to stay off the ice at this time.

"Outside the breakwall it's basically ice free at this point," said Jarvis. "The hardest and thickest ice of course is within the breakwall... we were very fortunate to have very strong northwesterly winds in February so I expected within the week, [it] could all be cleared up upon the arrival of the Risley."

Last year was a different story when it came to breaking efforts on Lake Superior as conditions were reported to be "challenging."

According to the Lakehead Region Conservation Authority, ice cover as of March 17, 2020 was at 4.6 per cent, which is well below average and considerably less than the over 90 per cent ice coverage experienced in March 2019.

Jarvis said the week-long delay amid the change of plans between the US and Canadian Coast Guards should not have an impact on the shipping season as the Soo Locks are not scheduled to open until March 25.

He added that Thunder Bay could see vessels coming to the city as early as the weekend.