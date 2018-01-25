Inquests to examine Northern Ontario ice road groomer deaths

The province has announced it will hold an inquest into the deaths of two men who died when their ice road grooming machines fell through the ice in Northern Ontario.

Henry Meekis died on Dec. 23, 2012, after his grooming machine fell through the ice on Deer Lake.

Harold McDonald died on Jan. 6, 2013, after the grooming machine he was operating fell through some ice near Poplar Hill First Nation.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act, the province said, and the proceeding will examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Meekis and McDonald. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths.

Dr. Michael Wilson will preside as inquest coroner. A date and location for the inquest has not yet been announced.