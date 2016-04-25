Thunder Bay firefighters urge people to stay off frozen harbour after ice rescue

Firefighters in Thunder Bay are cautioning the public to stay off the harbour ice, after rescuing a man who took a bike ride across the frozen Lake Superior.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue received a 911 call on Friday after the individual appeared to ride a bicycle all the way from the marina to the harbour break wall. Firefighters used their airboat to reach the person and bring him, as well as his bicycle, back onto land.

Platoon chief John Kaplanis said people are urged to stay off the ice, as shipping traffic is still coming and going from the port and ice breaking operations are taking place.

The marina is a restricted area under the authority of the Harbour Master, he added.