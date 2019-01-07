As the warm spring temperature helps melt some of the ice and snow away in northwestern Ontario, the ice breaking operations have also now begun in Thunder Bay, as the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) ship, the Samuel Risley, left Sault Ste. Marie and travelled through Lake Superior on Sunday.

"It typically takes about 20 to 24 hours to cross Lake Superior to get up to Thunder Bay, and as expected we had substantial ice in White Fish Bay," Captain Signe Gotfredsen said in a video showing the ice breaking process.

She said this year, the ice "was roughly 18 inches thick for the main part."

"It's all fast ice, it hasn't been broken yet. The coast guard usually takes the first stab at it at first, of course," Gotfredsen added, saying that guards typically work a 12-hour day during the ice breaking season.

She also added that the CCG are "looking for new recruits" within all departments.

Here is a short video of the ice breaker coming into Thunder Bay on Sunday: