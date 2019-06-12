Ice breaking scheduled to begin today in Thunder Bay's harbour

It's a sure sign of spring with the sight of CCGS Samuel Risley in Thunder Bay's harbour as of today.

The Canadian Coast Guard said in a release the Risley is scheduled to begin its ice breaking efforts.

The coast guard said pedestrians, anglers and snowmobilers should stay away during ice breaking operations as ice may move.

As well, the media release said the ice would remain unstable after the icebreaker has left the area.

The coast guard said its ice breaking service on the Great Lakes and connecting waterways is delivered in co-operation between the Canada and the United States.

By working together, the two country's coast guards ensure scheduled vessel traffic can move through the shipping channels and into and out of community harbours.

The coast guard said the date is subject to change without notice, as activities could begin before or after that period, depending on operational requirements or weather conditions.