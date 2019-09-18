Nearly 3,500 Hydro One customers have power restored east of Thunder Bay

Hydro One says power has been restored to all of the nearly 3,500 customers in several communities east of Thunder Bay, Ont., that saw the lights go out Wednesday morning.

The utility said power was knocked out to a number of municipalities and First Nations, including Beardmore, Nakina, Jellicoe, Aroland, Geraldton, Longlac, Long Lake 58 and Ginoogaming. Hydro One said the area lost power shortly before 5 a.m.

Company spokesperson Alicia Sayers said that recent storms in the area were to blame, as the outage was caused by a tree falling onto a power line as well as a failed insulator.

Crews were deployed Wednesday after attempts to restore power remotely didn't work. Sayers added that a helicopter was also used to try and find the problem from the air.

"They were patrolling quite a large area to see what was going on, which is why we actually took the helicopter out as well," she said.

"Just to get the power back on as quickly and safely as possible, that's always our number one priority here."

The lights came back on around 2 p.m., Sayers said.

Environment Canada had issued rainfall warnings for a number of communities in the area, which also saw thunderstorms Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.