Major power outage in White River, Pic Mobert First Nation, Ont., area continues

Efforts to restore power to more than 650 people in the White River and Pic Mobert First Nation area in northwestern Ontario is expected to continue until Friday night, Hydro One said.

The outage occurred just before 4 p.m. Hydro One crews attempted to find the cause of the outage using a helicopter and off-road ground patrols, but were forced to call off the effort due to heavy fog on Thursday night.

However, on Friday afternoon, Hydro One said the cause of the disruption was two equipment failures at two separate locations.

The company said repairs were due to start as soon as possible, and hoped to have power restored by 8 p.m. Friday.