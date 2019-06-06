Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

A stretch of highway in South Gillies, located south of Thunder Bay, Ont., was closed on Thursday after a washout, according to Ontario's Ministry of Transportation.
Highways southwest of Thunder Bay were washed out on Tuesday, with repairs continuing throughout the week, after heavy rain fell on the Oliver-Paipoonge, Neebing, Gillies and O-Connor areas. (Valerie Barten)

Highway 608 is closed in both direction near Chimo Road due to flooding.

Travellers are asked to use "extreme caution" in the area.

A number of other roads remain closed southwest of the city, including Highway 595 at Coulson Road.

High amounts of precipitation were received in the Oliver-Paipoonge, Neebing, O'Connor and Gillies areas on Tuesday.

 

 

 

 

