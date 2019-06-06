A stretch of highway in South Gillies, located south of Thunder Bay, Ont., was closed on Thursday after a washout, according to Ontario's Ministry of Transportation.

Update: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Closure?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Closure</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hymers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hymers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HWY608?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HWY608</a> South of Gillies near Chimo Rd, all lanes closed due to flooding. —@511ONNorthwest

Highway 608 is closed in both direction near Chimo Road due to flooding.

Travellers are asked to use "extreme caution" in the area.

A number of other roads remain closed southwest of the city, including Highway 595 at Coulson Road.

High amounts of precipitation were received in the Oliver-Paipoonge, Neebing, O'Connor and Gillies areas on Tuesday.