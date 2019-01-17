Death of man found on Highway 527 near Thunder Bay ruled a homicide, says OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say they believe foul play was involved after a body was found on the side of Highway 527 northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., early Sunday morning.
Ontario Provincial Police say they're investigating the discovery of a body on the side of a highway northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., last weekend as a homicide.
Police said they received a report on Jan. 13 about the body, which was found on the shoulder of Highway 527 just north of the Highway 11-17 junction.
According to a written release from the OPP on Thursday, a post mortem examination identified the vicitm as a 21-year-old man from the Greater Toronto Area.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.