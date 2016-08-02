Husky the Muskie slated to undergo repairs this summer

The most famous fish in Kenora, Ont., is slated to get some flashier fins this summer.

Husky the Muskie needs $50,000 in repairs to give the iconic fish some TLC.

"We're primarily looking at repainting it," said Adam Smith, the city's manager of development services for Kenora.

"There are some repairs that are required to fix cracks, scratches, some graffiti. It just requires a bit of a facelift to bring it back to its former glory."

Smith said the city is applying for a grant to cover about $15,000 of the total cost, with the remainder funded by the city. The grant program will push the work up to this summer. It was originally scheduled for 2023.

Husky was rebuilt in 1995, as seen in this CBC archival piece.

The fish, originally built in 1967, stands 12.2 metres high and weighs 2.5 tonnes.