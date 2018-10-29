Hunting near rural school sparks concern from parents

A group of parents who have children at a rural school just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont., are raising alarm bells about hunting in the area, saying that current rules don't go far enough to protect the safety of children.

The hunting is taking place on a nearby farmer's field, said Jill Cadieux, the chair of the parents' council at Valley Central Public School in Oliver Paipoonge, adding that she first noticed the activity last fall, while dropping her two children off in the morning.

"Right beside the school is an open field, and there were hunters that were hunting with duck blinds, setting them up, starting to hunt right beside the school," she said, adding that it immediately sparked concerns about safety.

"Anybody who does an activity within our school can be in danger."

Valley Central School is a rural school near Thunder Bay, Ont., operated by Lakehead Public Schools. (valley.lakeheadschools.ca)

The parent council would like to see an outright ban on the use of firearms within range of the school, she said, noting that she doesn't not believe a current agreement that stops hunting during school hours goes far enough.

"The school is not just from eight in the morning until four o'clock," she said, explaining that Valley Central also hosts a daycare, and many after-hours activities.

She said parents were also surprised to learn that two other schools in the municipality are covered by a bylaw that prohibits hunting, while theirs is not.

However, the other two schools are located in villages, said Lucy Kloosterhuis, the mayor of Oliver Paipoonge, who stated that the municipality is doing the best it can to balance the interests of concerned citizens, and farmers.

"Council discussed the concerns, we looked at all the options. The owner of the agricultural property behind the school was contacted, and he agreed immediately not to allow any hunting on his property during school hours," she said, adding that signs announcing the ban were also posted on the property.

But banning hunting outright would be unrealistic, she said.

"What happens is, two years out of a seven year cycle, there is a product planted into a farmer's field that attracts birds, attracts fowl, and during those two years the farmer is allowed to protect that crop by having people come in to shoot the fowl that are eating all of his seed," she said.

"The province demands that we allow a farmer to protect his crop from destruction."

The explanation doesn't satisfy Cadieux, who said she doesn't understand why the hunting needs to happen in the fall, and thinks a ban within a 400 metre radius of the school would be fair. The parents' council has started a petition, she said, and plans to keep lobbying for a change.