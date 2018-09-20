How to stay safe this hunting season

Hunting season is underway, and the OPP are reminding the region's hunters to make safety a priority as they head out into the wilderness in search of game.

The OPP has issued a number of tips for hunters to help them keep themselves, and others, safe. They include:

Tell someone where you'll be hunting, and when you'll be returning



Wear hunter orange

Use care and attention at all times when handling firearms

Don't shoot unless you're certain of your target, and what lies beyond

Carry a survival kit, and small first aid kid, with you at all times

Never consume alcohol while hunting

About 800,000 hunting licences were sold last year in Ontario, and they generate about $26 million in revenue.

The OPP reminds people they can contact the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry tip line at 1-877-847-7667, or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, to report any unlawful or unsafe hunting activity.