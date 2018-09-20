How to stay safe this hunting season
Hunting season is underway, and the OPP are reminding the region's hunters to make safety a priority as they head out into the wilderness in search of game.
OPP issue a number of tips for hunters as they head out into the Northwestern Ontario wilderness
The OPP has issued a number of tips for hunters to help them keep themselves, and others, safe. They include:
- Tell someone where you'll be hunting, and when you'll be returning
- Wear hunter orange
- Use care and attention at all times when handling firearms
- Don't shoot unless you're certain of your target, and what lies beyond
- Carry a survival kit, and small first aid kid, with you at all times
- Never consume alcohol while hunting
About 800,000 hunting licences were sold last year in Ontario, and they generate about $26 million in revenue.
The OPP reminds people they can contact the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry tip line at 1-877-847-7667, or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, to report any unlawful or unsafe hunting activity.