How to stay safe this hunting season

Hunting season is underway, and the OPP are reminding the region's hunters to make safety a priority as they head out into the wilderness in search of game.

OPP issue a number of tips for hunters as they head out into the Northwestern Ontario wilderness

CBC News ·
The OPP is reminding hunters to be safe this hunting season. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

The OPP has issued a number of tips for hunters to help them keep themselves, and others, safe. They include:

  • Tell someone where you'll be hunting, and when you'll be returning
  • Wear hunter orange
  • Use care and attention at all times when handling firearms
  • Don't shoot unless you're certain of your target, and what lies beyond
  • Carry a survival kit, and small first aid kid, with you at all times
  • Never consume alcohol while hunting

About 800,000 hunting licences were sold last year in Ontario, and they generate about $26 million in revenue.

The OPP reminds people they can contact the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry tip line at 1-877-847-7667, or the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, to report any unlawful or unsafe hunting activity.

