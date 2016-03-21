Three southern Ontario men have been fined a total of $10,000 for hunting violations in the Kenora area in 2018.

Ontario's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said the violations occurred on Oct. 17, 2018, when the three men were hunting moose near Silver Dollar.

The ministry said one of the hunters was walking through the forest near Highway 599, and pushed a moose calf out of the forest and into a ditch (pushing is essentially when a hunter walks through the woods and thereby causes an animal to move away from them and toward other hunters in a party).

When the calf was in the ditch, another hunter in the party shot down and across the highway, hitting it twice.

The party only had a valid tag for a cow, and calf season wasn't open, so the three men abandoned the calf there and left the scene.

The next day, the men dumped the rifle they used in a lake, in an effort to impede the investigation.

The investigation did identify the men, however; the cases against two of the men were heard in Bracebridge court on Nov. 24, 2020, while the third man appeared in Barrie court on Jan. 24, 2020.

One of the hunters, from Kilworth, was fined $1,500 for discharging a firearm down a road, $1,000 for shooting a calf during the closed season, $1,000 for abandoning the calf, $1,000 for obstruction and $750 for making a false statement to a conservation officer.

A second man, from Toronto, was fined $1,500 for discharging a firearm down a road, $1,000 for shooting a calf during the closed season and $750 each for two counts of making false statements.

Both also had their hunting licences suspended for one year.

The third man, who's from New Lowell, was fined $750 for making a false statement to a conservation officer.