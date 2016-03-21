Vermilion Bay man fined more than $5k for hunting violations

A Vermilion Bay man has been fined $5,500 after attempting to illegally kill a deer in November 2019, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said.

The case was heard in Dryden court on Dec. 15, 2020, and resulted in the hunter being issued three fines:

$2,000 for discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

$1,000 for having a loaded firearm inside a vehicle.

$2,500 for shooting at a deer on private property without permission.

Court heard that on Nov. 10, 2019, conservation officers conducted a deer decoy operation, due to ongoing issues of deer being shot on private property in the Waldof area.

The hunter was travelling on Rhyner Road when he spotted the deer decoy, which had been set up on private property behind a fence, and signs.

Court heard the man stopped his vehicle, loaded his gun, and shot at the decoy from inside the vehicle.

The MNRF reminds people that natural resource violations can be reported to the ministry via its TIPS line, at 1-877-847-7667, or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.